Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 17; Check Latest Price Of 22K, 24K Gold
Date
8/17/2024 1:27:32 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 17th of August 2024, two days after Independence Day.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 17
22 carat - Rs 6,675/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,009/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,675(Today)
Rs 6,665(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 53,400(Today)
Rs 53,320(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 66,750(Today)
Rs 66,650(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,009(Today)
Rs 6,998(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,072(Today)
Rs 55,984(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 70,090(Today)
Rs 69,980(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 15, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 15, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 14, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 14, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
