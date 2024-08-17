Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 17: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Goes Up; CHECK

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 17) is Rs 6,566 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,163

per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

1 gram- Rs 6,566 (Rs 6,565 on Aug 16)

8 gram- Rs

52,528

(Rs 52,520)



10 gram- Rs

65,660

(Rs 65,650)

100 gram- Rs

6,56,600

(Rs 6,56,500)

1 gram- Rs 7,163 (Rs 7,162)

8 gram- Rs 57,304 (Rs 57,296)

10 gram- Rs 71,630 (Rs 71,620)

100 gram- Rs

7,16,300

(Rs 7,16,200)

1 gram- Rs

5,373

(Rs 5,372)

8 gram- Rs 42,984 (Rs 42,976)

10 gram- Rs

53,730

(Rs 53,720)

100 gram- Rs

5,37,300

(Rs 5,37,200)