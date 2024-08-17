Delhi IGI Airport's New Terminal 1 To Resume Operations Today. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will open its new Terminal 1 on Saturday, with IndiGo and SpiceJet moving their flight operations there, according to the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Flight operations at Terminal 1 had been suspended in June due to a canopy collaps incident.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport wrote,“A New Experience awaits! The New T1 at Delhi Airport is ready for operations. With state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced passenger convenience, we're all set to welcome you to a Future Ready experience.”

According to an official release, the new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL.

“As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2,” the DIAL said in its release on August 14.

After the opening of Terminal 1, all passengers flying with SpiceJet will enter through Entry Gate A on the ground floor, while IndiGo passengers will enter through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor.

All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated arrival areas on the ground floor.

DIAL has installed signage at strategic locations, including on-road markings, to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to the departures area. Additionally, RAXA guards will be deployed to assist passengers and direct them to the appropriate departure points. For arrivals, passengers will take the same route to exit the terminal, as per the release.

DIAL has also introduced an innovative Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service at the new terminal, designed to help passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters, the release added.

