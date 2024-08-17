Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Supernatural-Horror Film Eyes ₹100 Crore Mark, Mints ₹30 Crore On Friday
Date
8/17/2024 1:26:49 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2 box office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's bollywood movie“Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” is set to cross ₹100 crore mark soon.
In addition to Shraddha Kapoor, its star cast features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The sequel to the horror-comedy franchise saw the biggest and widest overseas release and is being screened at over 1,600 screens. Stree 2 was released in more than 75 countries and screened at over 1,250 locations. It also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar. Also Read
With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor created history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. The sequel to the 2018 movie Stree was made on a budget of ₹50 crore and debuted on the big screen on Independence Day.
Amar Kaushik's directorial supernatural-horror film grossed ₹46 crore on its release day. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews, collected ₹8.35 crore gross even before its release from its preview shows on Wednesday. Also Read
According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy film witnessed a sharp fall of 42.08 percent in its Box Office collection on Day 2 as it minted ₹30 crore gross. So far, the film has grossed ₹90.3 crore net and ₹72.4 crore gross. At the overseas Box Office, the film did a business of ₹7.6 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹80 crore gross. On Friday, August 16, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy
