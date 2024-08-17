Weekend News Wrap: Adani-Hindenburg Row, Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Q1 Results, Mpox Outbreak, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several and developments encompassed last week from August 11 to August 17 right from the Kolkata doctor rape case, Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict, Kashmir encounter, Adani-Hindenburg row, Mpox outbreak, Q1 results, and more. Take a look at weekend news wrap below,



Hindenburg's allegations on Sebi chief amid row with Adani

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have released a thorough response to the recent accusations made by Hindenburg Research . These claims, published on August 10, 2024, imply that Madhabi Puri Buch held a stake in offshore entities linked to the Adani group, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest and regulatory misconduct.

| Hindenburg alleges Sebi chief owned stakes in offshore funds linked to Adanis Kolkata's trainee doctor allegedly murdered and raped on duty

The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted.

| Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Nationwide doctors' strike begins today India's retail inflation lowest in past 5 years

India's retail inflation eased to 3.54% year-on-year in July, according to government data released on Monday, benefiting from a high base effect. The inflation rate has dipped below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time in almost five years.

| India's retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down from his position soon. Starbucks Corp. has named Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol as the coffee chain's new CEO and chairman, replacing Laxman Narasimhan after just over a year in the role.

| Starbucks sued for stealing Balmuccino's coffee-flavoured lipstick concept Nykaa Q1 Net profit zooms 152%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures , which operates the leading beauty and personal care (BPC) firm Nykaa, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reporting a surge of 152 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹13.6 crore, compared to ₹5.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.