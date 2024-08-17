14-Year Polio Battle: Pakistan Reports 1,021 Cases, With FATA And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bearing The Brunt

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Over the past 14 years, Pakistan has reported a total of 1,021 polio cases, with the former tribal districts (now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and other provinces facing significant challenges. According to the latest data, 14 cases have been reported so far this year, with Balochistan recording the highest number at 11, followed by Sindh with 2, and Punjab with 1 case. Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not reported any polio cases this year.

In 2023, out of the six reported cases, four were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the remaining two were from Sindh.

Data from the National Emergency Operations Center indicates that since 2011, the highest number of cases-380-have been reported in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Frontier Regions (FRs). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 263 cases, Balochistan with 164, Sindh with 156, and Punjab with 55.

Over the 14-year period, only three cases were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, while Azad Kashmir and Islamabad remained polio-free. After the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number of cases in the province now stands at 643, making it the most affected region in the country.

In 2011, Pakistan reported 198 polio cases nationwide, with Balochistan and the former FATA regions being the hardest hit, reporting 73 and 59 cases respectively. In 2012, 58 cases were reported, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA regions accounting for 47 of these.

The year 2014 was particularly challenging, with 306 cases reported across the country, the highest in the 14-year span. The former FATA regions saw 179 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh reported 68 and 30 cases, respectively.

In subsequent years, the number of cases fluctuated, with a notable decline in 2021, where only one case was reported from Balochistan. However, in 2019, the country witnessed a resurgence, with 147 cases reported, including 80 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The data reflects both the progress made and the ongoing challenges in eradicating polio in Pakistan. The focus remains on high-risk areas, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA regions, to eliminate the disease once and for all.