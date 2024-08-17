India Grants Citizenship To First Group Of Afghan Sikhs Amid Ongoing Review Of 400 Applications

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Indian has announced that it has granted citizenship to the first group of Sikh migrants from Afghanistan.

According to a report published by The Hindu on Monday, August 12, these Afghan Sikh citizens applied for Indian citizenship approximately 100 days ago.

Indian officials have stated that this decision follows amendments to the country's citizenship law and that the citizenship applications of 400 Afghan Sikhs have been under review since 2010.

In 2019, the Indian Parliament passed a bill that grants citizenship to Hindus and other religious minorities who have migrated to India from Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Under India's citizenship law, Muslim refugees from these neighboring countries are excluded from receiving Indian citizenship.

It is noteworthy that many of these applicants entered India after the fall of Najibullah's government in Afghanistan in 1993.

According to the law, the residency requirement for citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, or Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan has been reduced from 11 years to five years.

The granting of citizenship to Afghan Sikh migrants is a significant step by the Indian government, reflecting its commitment to supporting religious minorities facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

However, the exclusion of Muslim refugees from this process has sparked controversy and debate, highlighting the complex and sensitive nature of citizenship policies in the region. As more applications are processed, the implications of these legal changes will continue to unfold.

