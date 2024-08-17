VNET To Announce Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 27, 2024
Date
8/17/2024 1:21:00 AM
BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET ) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, after the close of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.
For participants who wish to join the call, please access the links provided below to complete the online registration process.
English line:
Chinese line (listen-only mode):
Participants can choose between the English
and Chinese options for pre-registration above. Please note that the Chinese
option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, each participant will receive an email containing details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a conference call passcode and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 4, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:
|
US/Canada:
|
1 855 883 1031
|
Mainland China:
|
400 1209 216
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
800 930 639
|
International:
|
+61 7 3107 6325
|
Reply PIN (English line):
|
10041484
|
Reply PIN (Chinese line):
|
10041485
About VNET
VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.
Investor Relations Contact:
Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: [email protected]
