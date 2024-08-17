'Marketing Challenges Undermine Profitability For Farmers'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian farmers face significant marketing challenges that hinder their ability to sell their products effectively domestically and internationally, according to stakeholders.

“There is a lack of up-to-date information, whether regarding consumer preferences, pricing trends or even demand forecasts,” said Adnan Khaddam, president of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union, on Thursday.

Khaddam also said "The inadequate infrastructure and the lack of direct connections with private buyers or distributors often prevent small-scale farmers from selling their produce. As a result, many farmers struggle to make a profit, with some abandoning their crops entirely."

“Farmers everywhere rely on middlemen to sell their produce, and this is one of the biggest problems they face due to exploitation and unfair pricing,” Khaddam added.

Mahmoud Jweihan, a farmer based in Madaba, highlighted the limited financial support available to farmers, which hinders their ability to market their products.

“Farmers also lack the marketing expertise needed to be competitive,” Jweihan noted, adding that there are no digital platforms or modern marketing channels that farmers can use locally.

Similarly, Abdallah Manaseer, who owns a family-run agricultural business, emphasised the need for a multifaceted approach to address the industry's marketing challenges.



“This involves improving marketing skills and knowledge, reducing regulatory burdens, utilising technology effectively, and implementing supportive government policies,” he added.

Manaseer also stressed the importance of providing farmers with proper training to help them navigate the industry's developments and succeed despite limited financial resources.