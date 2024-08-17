The Center For Intentional Health In OP, KS Now Offers NAD+ ION Layer: A Revolutionary Approach To Boost NAD+ Levels*

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cheryl L. Morgan, FNP, ARNP, Founder and Clinical DirectorOVERLAND PARK, KS, US, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Intentional Health proudly announces the introduction of NAD ION Layer, a non-invasive method to increase the bioavailability of NAD+ in the body. This innovative approach addresses the limitations of traditional NAD+ delivery methods, providing an effective, convenient, and affordable solution for those seeking enhanced health and well-being through both functional medicine and integrative therapies .*Understanding NAD+ and Its ImportanceNAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a crucial coenzyme involved in over 500 biological processes, including metabolism, energy production, cellular and DNA repair, and organ function. As we age, the body's natural production of NAD+ decreases, leading to various health challenges. Increasing NAD+ levels is proven to improve energy production, reduce inflammation, extend lifespan, and positively impact nearly every organ system.Challenges with Traditional NAD+ SupplementsMany people turn to NAD+ supplements in the form of creams, gels, pills, sublinguals, injections, and IV drips. However, research shows that these methods often yield no significant results, with any perceived benefits likely attributable to a placebo effect. IV drips, while more effective, are costly (ranging from $700 to $1,400 per session) and inconvenient, requiring multiple clinic visits and lengthy administration times. Additionally, IV administration of NAD+ delivery can cause severe side effects such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and heart palpitations.The Center for Intentional Health now offers NAD ION Layer, which utilizes iontophoresis transdermal patches to deliver NAD+ directly into the bloodstream. This non-invasive process ensures the highest bioavailability of NAD+ without the need for needles or clinic visits.* The patches can be used conveniently at home, reducing the risk of side effects and providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods.Key Benefits of NAD ION Layer NAD+ Patches:. Non-invasive and needle-free: Iontophoresis transdermal patches safely deliver NAD+ directly into the bloodstream over several hours without the need for injections or IV drips.. Cost-effective: A fraction of the cost of traditional NAD+ IV therapy.. Convenient: Use in the comfort of your home, eliminating the need for multiple clinic visits.. Long-lasting effects: Enhanced bioavailability ensures that NAD+ is effectively utilized by the body.*. Expert Consultation and Comprehensive CareFor more information and to access related materials, visit Ionlayer and use code TCIHAbout The Center for Intentional HealthAt The Center for Intentional Health in Overland Park, KS, we are committed to providing innovative, evidence-based health solutions through a holistic approach. Our dedicated team of medical and nutritional professionals, well-versed in molecular and cellular pathways, offers personalized care supported by functional medicine and integrative therapies. Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and achieve optimal wellness.*The ION LAYER program, products, and services are intended to support a healthy lifestyle and are not for diagnosing, treating, or preventing any disease. Information provided is educational and not a substitute for medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider for any medical concerns and read all product documentation carefully.

