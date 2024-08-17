Eight Digs, 14 Sps Among 24 Police Officers Transferred In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the transfer and posting of 24 officers including eight DIGs, 14 SSPs.

According to a government order, Gurinderpal Singh, AIG (P&T) PHQ, has been transferred and posted as SSP Baramulla, while Nagpure Amod Ashok, SSP Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as SSP Udhampur.

Amritpal Singh, CO IR-2, has been transferred and posted as SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs., while Mumtaz Ahmed, CO 1 Border Bn, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SSP Poonch.

Mohd Aslam, CO JKAP-13, has been transferred and posted as SSP Doda, while Sandeep Gupta, SSP Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Tech) PHQ.

Anayat Ali Choudhary, SSP Kathua, has been transferred and posted as SSP Shopian, while Ms. Tanushree, SSP Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SP SIA Kashmir.

Other officers who have been transferred and posted include Ms. Mohita Sharma, SSP Reasi, who has been transferred and posted as AIG (Prov) PHQ, and Ms. Deepika, IPS, who has been transferred and posted as SSP Kathua.

The order also mentions the transfer and posting of several other police officers, including Gaurav Sikarwar, SP SIA Kashmir, who has been transferred and posted as SSP Reasi, and Kulbir Singh, CO IR-11, who has been transferred and posted as SSP Ramban.

The transfers and postings have been ordered with immediate effect, and all the officers have been deemed to have been relieved.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, presently serving as IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, has been given additional charge of the posts of IGP (POS) PHQ, IGP (Technical Services), and IGP Telecom.

Dr Sunil Gupta, IPS, DIG Jammu Samba Kathua Range, has been given incharge of IGP Crime, J&K, relieving Shri Deepak Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the said post.

Sujit Kumar, IPS, DIG CID Kashmir, has been given incharge of IGP Security, J&K, relieving Shri M K Sinha, IPS, of the additional charge of the said post.

Vivek Gupta, IPS, DIG North Kashmir Range, has been given incharge of IGP Railways, J&K, relieving Shri S.J.M. Gillani, IPS, of the charge of the head of Railways Wing.

M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS, DIG (Pers) PHQ, has been given incharge of IGP Traffic, J&K, relieving Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, of the additional charge of the said post.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, IPS, DIG SIA, has been transferred and posted as DIG Traffic, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, IPS, SSP Jammu, has been given incharge of DIG Armed Jammu, relieving Ms. Sarah Rizvi, IPS, of the additional charge of the said post.

Maqsood-Ul Zaman, IPS, SO to IGP Traffic, J&K, has been given incharge of DIG North Kashmir Range, Baramulla, vice Shri Vivek Gupta, IPS.

Mubassir Latifi, IPS, CO IR-10 Bn, has been given incharge of DIG (Pers) PHQ, vice Shri M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, IPS, Principal PTTI, has been given incharge of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Vijaypur, vice Dr. Sunil Gupta, IPS.

Ms. Rashmi Wazir, IPS, CO IR-12 Bn, has been given incharge of DIG Security, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Rajeshwar Singh, IPS, SSP CID Hqrs, has been given incharge of DIG SIA, J&K, vice Dr. Ajeet Singh, IPS