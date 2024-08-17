Russians Strike At Sumy, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, after an enemy attack, there were hits in the area of Svobody Avenue.

The head of the RMA, Oleksiy Drozdenko, reported this in Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

'There are hits in the area of Svobody Avenue. There are many damaged windows, many cars are on fire. All relevant services are working,' he said.

One person killed and three wounded inregion over 24 hours as result of shelling

Drozdenko also stressed that the search for the continues, and one person has been provided with assistance.

'An operational headquarters is being deployed to eliminate the consequences. We will be able to submit an application in an hour,' he added.

As reported earlier, a powerful explosion occurred in Sumy.