Man Injured In Mine Blast In J&K's Poonch
8/17/2024 1:14:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A 45-year-old man was injured in a mine blast in the forward area of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir”s Poonch on Friday, officials said.
Mohammad Safeer stepped on a mine in the forward area of LoC in Dehri village of Mendhar tehsil resulting in a blast, they said.
He was injured and hospitalised in a military hospital in Rajouri, they said.
His foot was blown up, they said.
