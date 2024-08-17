Man Injured In Mine Blast In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A 45-year-old man was in a mine blast in the forward area of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir”s Poonch on Friday, officials said.

Mohammad Safeer stepped on a mine in the forward area of LoC in Dehri village of Mendhar tehsil resulting in a blast, they said.

He was injured and hospitalised in a military hospital in Rajouri, they said.

His foot was blown up, they said.