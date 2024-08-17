(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Charging Up Confidence: Aftersales Service Is Key To EV Trust" data-link=" Up Confidence: Aftersales Service Is Key To EV Trust" class="whatsapp">Shar Amidst a slowdown in the electric vehicle (EV) market, automakers like VinFast are doubling down on after-sales services to instill confidence and win over hesitant consumers.

HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - The EV is facing challenges, and sales are slowing . Multiple reports and analyses have attempted to offer an explanation for this, but one thing is clear: To win over customers, automakers need to do more to persuade and assure potential EV buyers to make the leap.







Alongside pricing, OEMs need to prioritize aftersales support and warranties. While lower purchase costs could no doubt contribute to EV adoption, the aftersales experience and the promise of long-term value can also make or break a customer's commitment to the EV lifestyle.

New Era, Timeless Lessons

Long before the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), warranties were an integral part of car ownership. Historically, brands known for excellent aftersales support have outperformed competitors. Even today, a 2023 YouGov survey shows that 75% of global consumers consider the warranty important when buying a vehicle. It's easy to understand why, as comprehensive warranties protect owners from unforeseen repair costs, which is even more crucial in the emerging EV market where consumer confidence is still developing.

Newcomers to the market are heeding this history lesson. VinFast, a Vietnamese EV manufacturer, for example, has entered North America with warranties for its VF 8 SUV that meet or even exceed normal market practice.

'The 10-year warranty made choosing the car an easy decision, and it provides additional peace of mind,' said Dien Do, a retiree who is enjoying his VF 8 so far, both with the driving and the after-sales support.

Now, a warranty for an EV also needs to cover the battery, the heart of the vehicle and its most expensive component. Most OEMs offer 7-8 year warranties, a period when the battery typically has only 70% charge left. Some brands have gone even further, like VinFast with its 10-year battery warranty, to demonstrate their confidence in the longevity of their product.

The Changing Face of EV Aftersales Services

Beyond comprehensive warranties, exceptional after-sales service cultivates trust, loyalty, and customer satisfaction - driving organic growth through positive word-of-mouth.

Traditionally, good after-sales support meant quick roadside assistance or convenient at-home repairs. Sometimes, it was as simple as promptly answering customer calls to address their concerns. This seemingly small act has earned VinFast accolades from its customers.

'VinFast's 24/7 support from Vietnam is fantastic. If, for any reason, they miss your call, they always call back,' said Benoit Naud, a VF 8 owner in Quebec. 'I've never experienced this level of service from any other brand.'

But the EV revolution has brought new dimensions to aftersales support, with software updates taking center stage. OEMs that maintain regular updates for these 'computers on wheels' can address early hiccups and provide ongoing value by introducing new features, as seen with VF 8's recent addition of Sony's RIDEVU entertainment streaming. This kind of commitment to continuous improvement is likely to sway future EV purchasing decisions.

Another critical aspect of aftersales support in the EV era is the availability and reliability of charging infrastructure. Range anxiety remains a key concern for potential EV buyers, and brands offering a robust charging network can gain a competitive edge.

Companies are trying to increase the availability of charging infrastructure through various means. For example, in its more familiar home market of Vietnam, VinFast has built a vast network of over 150,000 charging ports. Whereas in North America, it has decided to forge strategic partnerships to provide access to over 90,000 charging stations across the continent, making it faster for its customers to find a charging station.

The Future of EV Aftersales and Warranty

The future of aftersales and warranty services in the EV industry brims with potential. Advancements like remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance are set to transform how EVs are serviced. Imagine your car detecting potential issues before they escalate, automatically scheduling maintenance appointments, and saving you time, money, and stress.

Beyond this, we can anticipate innovations like personalized service recommendations based on your driving style and EV needs. Virtual reality could offer immersive learning experiences about your vehicle and maintenance.

Yet, amidst these changes, one truth remains: Brands must demonstrate genuine care for their customers' satisfaction. This can be as simple as maintaining contact long after the sale, as demonstrated by one happy VF 8 owner.

'I'm loving the [VF 8] and the entire car buying experience,' exclaimed Jason Cheung, a public employee in California. 'My VinFast salesperson was fantastic and still checks in on me to this day.'

