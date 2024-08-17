GCC Welcomes Sudan's Council Decision On Adri Border Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Friday the decision of Sudan Transitional Council to open the "Adri" border crossing, to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said that such critical step will contribute to ease the suffering of those affected by the war, save lives in the Darfur region and its surroundings.

GCC chief called on all parties to take immediate and effective measures for dialogue among parties involved, and to ensure the provision of protection to humanitarian and relief workers through the crossing.

Al-Budaiwi reiterated as well its affirmation on behalf of the GCC countries on the firm and supportive position for unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sudan. (end)

