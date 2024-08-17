PLP BECOMES FIRST FIBER CLOSURE AND POLE LINE HARDWARE MANUFACTURER TO SELF-CERTIFY BABA COMPLIANCE FOR U.S. BEAD PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP, a global leader and key U.S. manufacturer of critical broadband infrastructure components, today announced that it is the first fiber optic closure and pole line hardware manufacturer to self-certify several of its core products as compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act requirements of the U.S. BEAD Program.
An employee at PLP's Rogers, Arkansas manufacturing facility assembles COYOTE® Dome Closures for shipment.
An employee at PLP's Peninsula, Ohio manufacturing facility integrates subassemblies for COYOTE® 8" Pedestals.
An employee at PLP's Albemarle, North Carolina manufacturing facility prepares dead-ends for cabling and forming operations.
The BABA Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)-also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-mandates strict U.S. domestic sourcing requirements for all related programs, including the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which allocates $42.5 billion in federal grants to U.S. states and territories for the planning, deployment, and adoption of projects and activities that provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities.
For nearly 80 years, PLP has been a strong advocate for U.S. manufacturing and American workers, ever since its founding in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1947. The company's state-of-the-art plants in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Ohio manufacture thousands of components used in critical communications and power networks worldwide, including industry-leading fiber optic splice closures, pedestals, and pole line hardware devices. These BABA-compliant products are essential for future U.S. infrastructure projects, including those funded by the BEAD Program and other critical infrastructure initiatives.
"As a leading U.S. manufacturer of many components that require Build America, Buy America compliance, we are committed to ensuring that our customers and their infrastructure projects adhere to the IIJA's BABA mandate, not only because it supports American jobs and the overall economy, but also because it aligns with our long-standing pledge to provide our customers with the highest-quality American-made products backed by unparalleled local support," said John Hofstetter, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations at PLP .
Since the beginning of 2022, PLP has invested over $60 million in new facilities, capacity enhancements, and equipment upgrades that further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing operations, including a recent $27 million expansion project at the company's Rogers, Arkansas manufacturing plant and the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Peninsula, Ohio.
"Although PLP is already well-positioned as a prominent U.S. manufacturer with strong domestic supplier relationships and has many products that are compliant from day one, we are being diligent with our certification process. While we currently self-certify hundreds of core products, we anticipate this number to quickly grow into the thousands as we continuously evaluate existing SKUs and bring new domestic production resources online," said Matthew Becker, Senior Market Manager of North America Communications at PLP .
The current list of certified BABA-compliant products includes:
Enclosures
COYOTE® DTC
COYOTE® Drop Cable Closures
COYOTE® LCC
COYOTE® In-Line Runt Closures
COYOTE® ONE Dome Closures
COYOTE® 6.5" x 17" Dome Closures
COYOTE® 6.5" x 22" Dome Closures
COYOTE® Taut Closures
COYOTE® 9.5" x 19" Dome Closures
COYOTE® 9.5" x 28" Dome Closures
COYOTE® HD Dome Closures
COYOTE® HD Stainless Steel Splice Cases
COYOTE® Aerial Drop Closures
COYOTE® Terminal Closures
COYOTE® Terminal Dome Closures
COYOTE® 8" Pedestals
COYOTE® GLC
Iron or Steel Products
GUY-GRIP® Dead-Ends
False Dead-Ends
Strand Splices
Reducing Splices
Other Network Equipment
SLACKLOOP® Plastic In-Span Storage
SLACKLOOP® Aluminum In-Span Storage
SLACKLOOP® Center-Lock Storage
SLACKLOOP® 33" Cable Storage
SLACKLOOP® Compact Cable Storage
COYOTE® Splice Trays
Guy Markers
Spiral Vibration Dampers
FIBERLIGN® Dielectric Dampers
Air Flow Spoilers
PLP anticipates its list of compliant products will continuously grow as additional products are reviewed and certified by the company's internal compliance team.
For additional information regarding BABA compliance, the company has established an online resource at .
PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.
