Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Six-Step Quality Assurance Approach For Modern Development Practices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As organizations integrate Agile, DevOps, automation, and AI into their development workflows, they encounter unique challenges in maintaining high software quality. To address these issues, Info-Tech Research Group has published a blueprint that provides actionable steps for consistently delivering exceptional software. The research emphasizes the need for IT leaders to equip themselves with the right templates, technologies, and tactics, ensuring that QA activities meet the criteria for high-quality and successful solutions.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With the rapid adoption of Agile and DevOps practices and a growing reliance on automation and AI, organizations face significant challenges in maintaining software quality. These evolving methodologies have reshaped the role of quality assurance (QA), making it simultaneously more complex and crucial in the current technological landscape. To address these pressing issues, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest blueprint, Build a Software Quality Assurance Program . This data-backed resource offers comprehensive insights to help organizations and IT leaders define quality standards, align QA practices with business objectives, and consistently deliver high-quality software solutions.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Build a Software Quality Assurance Program" blueprint outlines a six-step approach for IT and organizations to ensure that QA activities meet the criteria for high-quality and successful solutions. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

"Quality assurance (QA) has undergone a significant transformation over the years, evolving from a step in the development lifecycle to a pivotal, integrated process throughout the solution delivery cycle," says Bhavya Vora , research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "This shift reflects a broader understanding that QA is not merely a gatekeeper of quality but a strategic partner in ensuring software excellence and reliability."

Info-Tech's blueprint highlights that organizations are increasingly looking to invest in AI to automate QA processes due to industry hype. However, the adoption of AI involves significant organizational changes, and many current systems, processes, and roles are not yet ready to integrate these advanced technologies. Test requirements and scenarios have become broader and more complex, making manual testing insufficient to achieve the desired test coverage. Additionally, QA teams are struggling to keep up with new and evolving security risks, aggressive performance standards, constantly changing priorities, and misunderstood quality policies. These challenges underscore the critical need for a robust QA strategy, which Info-Tech's research insights and advisory aim to address.

"Today, the emphasis is on a proactive QA approach that aligns with Agile methodologies and continuous improvement/continuous delivery practices, fostering a culture where quality is everyone's responsibility," explains Andrew Kum-Seun , research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "By leveraging advances in automation, AI, and machine learning, modern QA practices emphasize collaboration, early defect detection, and preventive measures to ensure product robustness."

The firm emphasizes that when it comes to software quality assurance programs, IT leaders must standardize their definition of quality. It is essential to reach an organizational agreement on what attributes define a high-quality solution, accommodating both business and IT perspectives.

In

Build a Software Quality Assurance Program , Info-Tech outlines a six-step approach for IT and the organizations they support to ensure quality is central to all organizational activities:

Integrate quality as a core development principle.Empower teams to embed quality at every stage of delivery.Encourage shared responsibility for quality across delivery roles and teams.Deliver essential tools, templates, and resources for effective QA.Innovate QA with the latest trends and technologies.Foster growth, maturity, and change with training, knowledge sharing, and mutual assistance.

The comprehensive blueprint by Info-Tech offers IT leaders tools and insights that empower organizations to elevate their QA strategies. The firm explains that organizations can navigate the complexities of modern software development by aligning QA practices with business objectives, ensuring they are well equipped to handle evolving technologies and industry standards.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Bhavya Vora or Andrew Kum-Seun, experts in solution delivery, and access to the complete Build a Software Quality Assurance Program

blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 , taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn

and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group