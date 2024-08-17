Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Smart Device With Interactive Gaming Feature (SDW-1787)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"After the pandemic, I wanted a way for people to get together without actually having to be together," said an inventor from

Polson, Mont., "so I invented PARTY TIME. It could connect people all over the world. So, you don't have to be with people to have fun."

The invention provides recreational social interaction for individuals who are alone or physically isolated. It allows players to join party groups having common interests to provide companionship. It would be ideal for those in a remote location or persons having mobility limitations that could hinder their ability to meet individuals in person in bars, lounges, night clubs, coffee and tea houses, community centers, etc. This easy to use device would be fun and interactive.

The original design was submitted to the San Siego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



