Conexon Connect Furthers Positive Impact On Rural Communities, Completing Its Fourth Fiber-To-The-Home Network

Partnership with Georgia's Ocmulgee EMC delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet access to more than 8,000 homes and businesses spanning five counties

Conexon Connect

and Eastman, Ga., -based Ocmulgee EMC

today announced the completion of their high-speed fiber broadband that spans over 1,270 miles across five counties in the EMC's rural Georgia service area.



Connect, powered by Ocmulgee EMC, fiber internet service is now available to 100 percent of the EMC's 8,000 members in Laurens, Bleckley, Dodge, Pulaski, and Telfair counties.

This project marks a significant milestone in bringing state-of-the-art internet services to rural communities within Ocmulgee EMC's service area, underscoring the EMC's commitment to enhancing quality of life by closing the digital divide and fostering economic development.



"Celebrating the successful deployment of our fiber network throughout Ocmulgee EMC's service area marks a pivotal accomplishment in our ongoing mission to build connectivity and spur economic growth across rural communities," said Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO Randy Klindt. "We are proud to play a role in empowering these communities with digital parity, ushering in a future marked by sustained innovation and prosperity."



Ocmulgee EMC announced its project with Conexon in 2022 with an anticipated construction timeline of 2-4 years. Today's announcement reflects project completion eight months ahead of schedule.

"The completion of our fiber-to-the-home network is a monumental achievement for Ocmulgee EMC," Ocmulgee EMC General Manager W.H. Peacock said. "Together with our partner Conexon Connect, we have accomplished our goal of providing unparalleled connectivity to our community. Together, we are empowering our members with the high-speed internet they deserve, paving the way for a brighter, more connected future."



The Connect, powered by Ocmulgee EMC, fiber-optic network provides members access to multi-gigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds, reliable phone service, and delivers the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the co-op's electrical infrastructure.



The project is the fourth Conexon

Connect FTTH network to be completed nationwide, and also the fourth in Georgia. Conexon's inaugural FTTH project, a partnership with Barnesville-based Southern Rivers Energy, was completed in fall 2023, with Vienna-based Middle Georgia EMC finishing in first quarter 2024, and Sandersville-based Washington EMC completing in July.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 20 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, and builds more than 50,000 miles annually.

With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.



About Ocmulgee EMC

Ocmulgee EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative providing reliable and affordable electricity to 8,000 members in five counties in Georgia. Since its founding in 1938, Ocmulgee EMC has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its members through innovative solutions and exceptional service.



