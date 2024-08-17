Experience The New And Incredible In Dubai: A Sensational Summer Continues With DSS

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Residents and visitors can enjoy a laughter-filled weekend with top comedians bringing their A-game to Dubai in an all-new series of side-splitting performances

Bookings now open to savour Dubai's finest cuisine and exclusive dining experiences at unbeatable prices during the highly anticipated Summer Restaurant Week

Spellbinding screening of Fly Me to the Moon with Movie Magic at Roxy Cinemas promises a magical evening, along with dedicated Ladies Night, Mama's Club, and so much more

Last weekend for families to create unforgettable summer memories at the iconic Modesh World before the season ends on 18 August Plus, final few weeks to take advantage of not-to-be-missed Kids Go Free offers and thousands of exclusive promotions for couples, GCC visitors, and UAE residents

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 August 2024: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is bringing yet another exhilarating weekend of unmissable excitement, jam-packed with thousands of new and only-in-Dubai experiences. Every day is brimming with exciting experiences at pocket-friendly prices, ranging from comedy shows and captivating movie nights to thrilling mall entertainment, irresistible dining deals, not-to-be-missed mega prizes, and the best summer bargains. Everyone from residents and visitors, families and friends, to value seekers and luxury explorers can make the most of summer in the city this weekend with never-ending surprises and unforgettable moments.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this weekend's DSS lineup promises action-packed activities and extraordinary events at every corner of the city, alongside non-stop fun and spectacular savings for everyone. Here are some standout highlights to make the most of the biggest and most exciting edition of Dubai's much loved summertime festival.

LAUGHTER FACTORY

The Laughter Factory announces an all-new series of rib-tickling shows from 16-24 August with top comedians who are guaranteed to deliver non-stop hilarity. The legendary John Fothergill, a regular headliner at the world's most prestigious comedy venues, teams up with the award-winning Nico Yearwood and UAE's foremost comedian Miqdaad Dohadwala for a comedy tour like no other. The laughter kicks off on 16 and 17 August at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, before the trio takes their act to Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills on 23 August, and wrap up the citywide comedy tour on 24 August at Dukes The Palm and Vintage Grand Hotel.

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK

It's time for foodies to book their tables for unforgettable gastronomy experiences as the incredibly popular Summer Restaurant Week makes its highly anticipated return from 23 August to 1 September. Available to exclusively book via OpenTable, the exclusive dining programme offers friends, families, couples, and colleagues the chance to savour some of the finest flavours in the city. Culinary maestros at more than 60 of Dubai's top dining destinations will be unveiling exclusively designed signature menus featuring their most celebrated dishes at pocket-friendly prices. For a limited time only, irresistible lunch menus will be available for AED 95 and must-try dinner dishes will be priced at AED 150. Plus, foodies can kick-start their day with gastronomy excellence at select venues that will offer breakfast menus for just AED 69. Diners can embark on an exceptional journey across casual eateries, homegrown concepts, and internationally acclaimed restaurants. Diners are encouraged to book quickly as sittings fill out quickly due their popularity.



MOVIE MAGIC AT ROXY CINEMAS

Summer blockbuster season is here with Movie Magic brought to you by DSS across all Roxy Cinemas this week. A spellbinding screening of Fly Me to the Moon promises an enchanting evening of exploring the skies in partnership with Dubai Astronomy Group

on 19 August. On 20 August, Ladies Night at Roxy Cinemas brings a whole new meaning to girls' night out with gourmet food, drinks, access to the VIP lounge with free flowing mocktails, and a special goodie bag packed with wellness essentials from RITUALS. The following day on 21 August, mums and little ones can join Roxy Cinemas' Mama's Club at Dubai Hills Mall and enjoy a fun-filled movie morning in a relaxing, baby-friendly environment with free access for children with every adult ticket, along with breakfast bites, popcorn, drinks, and a gift for mums from beauty brand Filorga.

Bringing exciting chances to win big at the movies is the ongoing Lucky Seats campaign, with special surprises hidden underneath the seats of lucky visitors at all Roxy Cinemas until 1 September. Plus, there are 25 ways to win 25 prizes in daily giveaways until 1 September, in celebration of Modesh's 25th anniversary this year. Little ones can also look out for special appearances from Modesh and Dana at Roxy Cinemas all summer.

It's not just movies keeping cinema-goers entertained – a pop-up LEGOLAND Dubai activation will offer hours of excitement and fun to young visitors until 1 September.



LAST CHANCE FOR MODESH WORLD FUN

The clock is ticking with just a few more days to go before Dubai's favourite indoor edutainment experience Modesh World wraps up its biggest and most exciting season ever. With the closing date set for 18 August, this weekend is the last chance for parents and kids to create treasured summer memories at one of the region's largest indoor amusement facilities during the final days of its milestone 25th anniversary edition. There's still so much more to explore with more than 170 rides and attractions, over 20 dining delights, and a jam-packed calendar of live shows and informative workshops. Exciting new thrills await at every turn - including the opportunity to meet Modesh and his friend Dana. Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3-8 will remain open from 10am - 12am until Sunday to ensure families can catch all the closing weekend action.

HUGE PRIZES TO BE WON

DSS launches exclusive new raffles and retail promotions this weekend, showering shoppers with even more rewards. A brand-new Emirates Skywards Everyday Promotion is giving away up to 1 Million Skywards Miles upon spends of just AED 50 at participating outlets, as well as extra Skywards miles when paying with a partner credit card and triple Miles for new customers. An all-new Jaguar F Pace and 1 million SHARE points is up for grabs with the DSS SHARE Millionaire at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates. Plus, a massive prize worth up to AED 20,000 is up for grabs for everyone who logs on to the Dubai Summer Surprises website and registers this weekend.



There are also exciting chances for 25 lucky winners to win their share of the amazing Modesh Scholarships worth a whopping AED 500,000 when they spend AED 200 or more at Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, and participating pavilions. Shoppers can drive home in a magnificent GAC GS8 2024 as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 when they spend AED 200 or more at 18 participating malls across the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), or take home prizes worth AED 100,000 as part of DSMG's Back to School Raffle.



Brand-new Lexus hybrid SUVs and daily instant prizes are up for grabs with Dubai Festival City Mall's Spend and Win contest upon spends of AED 300. Weekly draws of an AED 5,000 cash prize awaits shoppers as part of the Slide into the Summer Surprises shop-and-win promotion when they spend AED 200 at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah. AED 10,000 in Tickit points can be won each time shoppers make three purchases at participating outlets citywide. And a stunning 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold valued at AED 70,000 is waiting for one lucky shopper who spends AED 300 across WAFI City as part of its Spend and Win campaign.



FAMILY FUN AT THE MALL

Malls across Dubai have revealed a packed calendar of new and exciting entertainment, bringing incredible ways to thrill and entertain the whole family. Nakheel Mall launches an immersive show that brings the beloved Transformers universe to life from 16 August to 1 September ahead of the

movie premier later this year; and welcomes captivating Ice Cream Jesters on 17-18 August to create an enchanting visual feast for shoppers. At Dubai Festival City Mall, visitors can catch a brand-new Super Trampoline acrobatic show on 17 and 18 August; while the much-loved music, light, and projection show, IMAGINE, brings exclusive new productions for the summer season. Ibn Battuta Mall hosts innovative AstroLab sessions from 16 August to 1 September, helping children unleash their creativity with robot building, LEGO robotics, 3D printing, and Minecraft activities. Shoppers spending a day at The Outlet Village can catch an enchanting Candy Pop Parade on 17-18 August. This weekend is the last chance to enjoy free circus entertainment, an all-new magic comedy show, creative workshops for children at Mercato Shopping Mall until 18 August; while the free slide experience at the mall will continue every day until 1 September. Plenty of DSS excitement also awaits visitors to Dubai's outdoor hotspots until 31 August, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Last Exit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Last Exit Al Qudra, Al Seef, and Boxpark.



Families and kids can catch Modesh appearances as he travels across the city during the weekend. Youngsters can look out for Modesh on 17 August at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Festival City Mall; and on 18 August at City Centre Deira and City Centre Shindagha.





SHOPPING PROMOTIONS

Great retail offers at big name brands bring endless ways for everyone to save big this summer, as part of the DSS Sales Season. The perfect way to find the best items at pocket-friendly prices with discounts of up to 75 per cent across more than 800 brands at over 3,500 outlets in Dubai. Savvy shoppers looking to get a head-start on school essentials can save big with incredible Back to School sales at leading citywide stores including Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Emax, as well as at Oasis Centre's dedicated market showcasing back-to-school essentials.



STAYCAYS AND ATTRACTIONS FOR LESS

Unmissable deals are up for grabs this weekend for those who purchase the exclusive DSS Entertainer, which unlocks over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers across a superb selection of the best dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, and fitness experiences across Dubai. Friends, families and couples can soak up some of the city's best views at picturesque dining destinations including At, Asia Asia, Atelier M, and several other top locations. Priced at just AED 195, the DSS Entertainer is valid for three months from the date of purchase, and redeemable every day of the week. What's more, users can share voucher offers with up to three friends.



The clock is ticking for exclusive DSS offers on unforgettable getaways and hospitality experiences for less. Just two more weeks remaining for families to enjoy Kids Go Free offers on everything from discounted hotel stays to fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. Couples have until the end of the month to indulge in romantic getaways inclusive of deletable dining packages and rejuvenating spa treatments, while GCC and UAE residents can make the most of their summer in Dubai with special rates on exhilarating experiences.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.