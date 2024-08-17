Sagi Ben Of Green City Pros Explains The Most Common Causes Of Water Damage And How To Prevent It

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan, US, 16th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Water damage is one of the most common issues in many homes. Having been in the HVAC for decades, Sagi Ben has seen many families struggle with this problem. Sagi Ben's HVAC company, Green City Pros , has been around for over two decades and has over 50,000 satisfied clients. Green City Pros is so good that 713 News recently highlighted it for a significant project involving 17 Waffle House branches in Houston. Leveraging his experience, Sagi Ben enlightens on the common causes of water damage and steps to take to prevent it.

Common Causes of Water Damage

Leaking Pipes

Leaking pipes are one of the most frequent sources of water damage. Sagi Ben emphasizes that pipes can corrode or become damaged over time, leading to slow leaks that can cause extensive damage if not promptly addressed. Small leaks, he says, can lead to mold growth and structural damage if left unattended. He notes that the problems of leaking pipes highlight the importance of regular pipe inspections and timely repairs.

Damaged Roof

A damaged roof can allow water to seep into the home, especially during heavy rains or snowstorms. Sagi Ben points out that missing shingles, cracks, or general wear and tear can create entry points for water, leading to leaks and water damage in the attic and ceilings. Sagi Ben says regular roof inspections and maintenance are crucial in preventing this water intrusion.

Natural Disasters

Natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes, and heavy storms, Sagi Ben says, can cause sudden and severe water damage. He notes that these events can overwhelm drainage systems and lead to widespread flooding, affecting the interior and exterior of properties. He explains that being prepared for natural disasters by having a solid emergency plan and ensuring that homes are fortified adequately against such events are essential.

HVAC Problems

If not properly maintained, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can be a source of water damage. Sagi Ben explains that condensation from air conditioners, clogged drains, and faulty appliances can cause water to accumulate and seep into walls and floors. For this issue, Sagi Ben calls for regular HVAC maintenance.

Leaking Appliances

Household appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and water heaters, Sagi Ben states, can develop leaks over time. He notes that worn-out hoses, faulty connections, and age can cause these appliances to leak, leading to water damage in kitchens, laundry rooms, and other areas. He says that regular inspection and maintenance of these appliances are essential to prevent such leaks.

Preventive Approaches

Regular Inspections

Sagi Ben says regular home plumbing, roof, HVAC systems, and appliance inspections can help identify potential issues before they become significant problems. Early detection, he notes, is critical to preventing water damage, and regular inspections can help catch minor issues before they escalate into substantial problems.

Quick Repairs

According to Sagi Ben, it is crucial to address any leaks or damages as soon as they are discovered. He stresses that delaying repairs can exacerbate the issue, leading to more extensive and costly damage. Homeowners, he notes, should act promptly to fix leaks, replace damaged shingles, and repair faulty appliances.

Using the Right Plumbers

Sagi Ben emphasizes hiring qualified and experienced plumbers for repairs and installations. He says that proper installation and maintenance by professionals ensure that pipes and appliances function correctly and reduce the risk of leaks. He says homeowners should seek out reputable plumbing services, like Green City Pros, to ensure quality work.

Waterproofing Techniques

Lastly, Sagi Ben urges businesses to implement waterproofing techniques, such as sealing cracks in the foundation, installing sump pumps, and using water-resistant materials in vulnerable areas. He says this can provide an additional layer of protection against water damage. Waterproofing, Sagi Ben adds, can help keep basements and crawl spaces dry, even during heavy rains. He encourages homeowners to invest in these preventive measures to safeguard their properties.

About Sagi Ben and Green City Pros

Sagi Ben founded Green City Pros in 1998, integrating his military discipline and commitment to meticulous attention to detail into every facet of the business. His leadership has fostered a culture of excellence, ensuring unwavering customer satisfaction. Green City Pros has not only expanded its service reach but has also prioritized eco-friendly and sustainable practices. This innovative approach reflects Ben's dedication to the environment and passion for delivering high-quality HVAC solutions.