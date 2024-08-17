Indonesian President Highlights Economic Achievements In His Final Independence Day Address

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Aug 16 (NNN-ANTARA) – In his final Independence Day address, before leaving office, President Joko Widodo, today, highlighted the nation's economic achievements during his tenure.

Speaking at the Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly, Widodo, who has been in office since 2014, expressed gratitude for the support of the Indonesian people and emphasised the importance of the collective efforts that have brought the nation to its current progress.

Widodo highlighted economic resilience seen during his tenure, benefiting the country in the face of global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, pointing out that, Indonesia's economy has maintained a growth rate of around five percent.

He also noted the progress made in reducing poverty and unemployment, while praising infrastructure development in the past decade.

Looking ahead, Widodo expressed confidence in Indonesia's future, under the leadership of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who will take office on Oct 20 this year.– NNN-ANTARA

