Paetongtarn Shinawatra Elected As Thailand's New PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Aug 16 (NNN-TNA) – Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a candidate backed by Thailand's Pheu Thai-led coalition, was elected as the country's new prime minister, today, after winning a simple majority in a parliamentary vote.

Paetongtarn was the only candidate nominated to be the new prime minister, during the parliamentary vote, which came, following a court-ruled dismissal of then Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, in an ethics violation case earlier this week.

After a roll call vote that lasted nearly two hours, President of the National Assembly, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, announced that, Paetongtarn received 319 votes of support, out of the current 493 legislators, more than the simple majority required for approval.

She will be, pending formal appointment by Thai King, Maha Vajiralongkorn, to become the second female premier and the youngest in the country.

The 37-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader, also the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, highlighted the ruling coalition's resolution, in addressing the economic challenges, yesterday, after the coalition confirmed her nomination.– NNN-TNA

