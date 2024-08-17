Eighth Session Of China-Australia High Level Dialogue Held In Adelaide

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADELAIDE, Aug 17 (NNN-AAP) – The eighth session of the China-Australia High Level Dialogue, co-hosted by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations, was held in the southern Australian city of Adelaide, yesterday.

Wang Chao, executive head of the Chinese delegation, and president of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, read the opening speech by Li Zhaoxing, head of the Chinese delegation and honorary president of the institute.

Over the past year, relations between China and Australia have returned to the right track and shown a positive momentum of development, Li, former Chinese foreign minister, said in his speech.

The China-Australia High Level Dialogue has played a positive role in this regard and demonstrated its unique value, he said.

Li pointed out that, the sustained and healthy development of China-Australia relations, conforms to the fundamental interests of both countries and is also conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

“China's attitude towards developing relations between the two countries is sincere and positive,” Li said.“We hope and believe that Australia will share the same attitude and sincerity, and work with China to usher in a brighter future of our relations along the right path.”

Craig Emerson, head of the Australian delegation and former trade minister, said, Australia“values the regular engagement and dialogue with China, under our comprehensive strategic partnership,” which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The dialogue provides an opportunity to discuss areas of possible cooperation, Emerson told the session of about 40 people from both sides.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, said, holding the dialogue is“another step in the path of stabilising relationship between Australia and China.”

“A stable relationship with China is not only in Australia's interests, or even just in both countries' interests,” Wong said.“It is in the interests of the broader region, which shares our vision of a region that is peaceful, stable and prosperous.”– NNN-AAP

