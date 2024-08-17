Biden Says Ceasefire Deal In Middle East“Closer Than Ever:” Meanwhile, Death Toll Has Surpassed 40,000

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President, Joe Biden, yesterday said, a ceasefire deal in the Middle East is“closer than ever,” while noting that“we're not there yet.”

“We are closer than we've ever been,” Biden said at an event in the Oval Office of the White House, when asked whether a Gaza ceasefire deal has been reached.

The president noted that, one of the reasons why he was late for the signing of the proclamation to designate the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument was that, he“was dealing with the ceasefire effort in the Middle East.”

“We're not there yet. But we're much, much closer than it was three days ago. So keep your fingers crossed,” Biden said.

A joint statement from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, released yesterday said that,“over the last 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive talks as mediators, aiming to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees.”

“Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days, on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement's extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as, specifics relating to hostages and detainees,” the statement said.

“Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week, with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today,” it added.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, said yesterday that, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will travel to Israel today.

Blinken will travel to Israel“to continue intensive diplomatic efforts, to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees, through the bridging proposal presented yesterday by the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar,” Patel said in a statement.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks, since the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict began on Oct 7, has surpassed 40,000, Gaza-based health authorities confirmed, yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA