Zeenia AI Anchor To Present Maharashtra's First Major AI Survey On Zee 24 TAAS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 TAAS is poised to redefine Marathi journalism with its state-of-the-art AI anchor, Zeenia set to present Maharashtra's First Major AI Survey, conducted through. As the first Marathi news to deploy such advanced technology, Zee 24 TAAS is on a mission to deliver an insightful survey that reflects the true sentiments of Maharashtra's diverse population.



This AI survey, to be presented by Zeenia, the AI anchor, is covering a wide spectrum of crucial topics including politics, religion, economics, and social issues, all in the lead-up to the Maharashtra elections. Airing on Friday, 16th August 2024, at 6 pm, this remarkable initiative of the channel's commitment to innovation and accuracy is highlighting a clear and impactful understanding of the electoral landscape.



Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, emphasized the importance of this milestone: "Zee 24 TAAS is always pioneering in bringing cutting-edge technology to Marathi news. With Zeenia leading Maharashtra's first AI-driven survey, we are proving our dedication to delivering accurate and relevant content that resonates with our viewers. This survey captures the diverse sentiments across the state and is setting a new standard for news reporting in the region."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), highlighted the broader impact, stating, "By launching Maharashtra's First Major AI Survey with our AI anchor Zeenia, the channel network has demonstrated relentless drive for innovation. We are setting a new standard in journalism that is not only redefining the way news is delivered but also ensuring that we are at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry."



As Zee 24 TAAS continues to lead the way in innovative journalism, the results of this AI survey are serving as a vital tool for understanding the pulse of Maharashtra. The channel is inviting viewers to stay tuned for ongoing coverage and analysis, further exploring the impact of this historic initiative.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

