Agile Brains Consulting Celebrates 4 Consecutive Years On Inc. 5000, Highlighting Unmatched Customer Impact And Technology Delivery Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philadelphia, PA – 8/14/24 – Agile Brains Consulting Inc, the leading management consulting firm, proudly announces its 4th consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000. With a staggering growth of 259% in the last 3 years, the firm continues to demonstrate its exceptional ability to drive remarkable growth, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.



According to Inc., the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armor, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"We are thrilled and blessed to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row," said Agile Brains Chief Evangelist and Principal, Abrar Hashmi. "This growth would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, resilience of our team and the support and trust of our customers. We continue to innovate and build technology solutions for our customers to deliver value iteratively adapting to changing market needs and technology trends."



Agile Brains Consulting Inc. ranked at No. 156 out of all businesses in the Business Products & Services category. In the regional-focused rankings, the firm ranked No. 7 out of all businesses in the state of Pennsylvania, and No. 6 in Philadelphia region within the same category.



The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.



"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."



For more information about Agile Brains Consulting Inc and to schedule a complimentary discovery call, please visit:



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.



About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit



About Agile Brains Consulting Inc. (Agile Brains)

Agile Brains, established in 2017, is an award-winning niche management consulting firm helping customers deliver products and services faster. Our proprietary framework“ABC” (Assess, Brainstorm, Coach) starts with an assessment of your current operating model and provides recommendations and a customized roadmap to help you improve agility. We partner with internal stakeholders to brainstorm and create an improved framework and coach the teams to improve quality and predictability.



Agile Brains' mission is to serve as a technology advisorto our customers and utilize our services of training, assessments, delivery and digital transformation to help organizations achieve business agility. We are the partner of choice for multiple Fortune 500 organizations for their delivery and transformation needs. Follow Agile Brains on LinkedIn @agilebrainsconsulting





