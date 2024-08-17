Chetu's Payment Tech Experts To Deliver Keynote Presentation At PAX DEVCON 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces that its top payment tech experts, Pravin Vazirani and Jaideep Sharma, will deliver the keynote presentation at the inaugural PAX DEVCON 2024 this month.



As the Diamond Sponsor of PAX DEVCON, Chetu underscores its commitment to innovation in the payment and fintech sectors. Vazirani, Assistant Vice President, and Sharma, IT Project Manager, are veteran PAX developers.



Their presentation,“Empowering Developers: Unleashing PAX Payment Device Capabilities," will highlight the latest advancements in payment technology and show how developers can leverage them to create innovative solutions.



"We are excited to share our experience, knowledge, and insights with the DEVCON community,” Vazirani said. "Our goal is to empower developers with the tools they need to harness the power of PAX Technology to create seamless and secure payment experiences."



Ken Schember, SVP, Middle Markets and ISVs at PAX Technology, added:“We're excited to welcome Chetu as a Diamond Sponsor to our first-ever PAX DEVCON. Pravin and Jaideep bring a wealth of experience and innovation to the payment sector. We're confident their keynote will equip developers with valuable insights and inspire them to create groundbreaking payment solutions using PAX technology.”



PAX DEVCON 2024, a two-day event from Aug. 20-21 in Orlando, FL, is geared toward promoting innovation and collaboration among PAX developers, partners, and industry experts.



To register for complimentary attendance at PAX DEVCON, please visit



For more information or to request a consultation, please visit Chetu's PAX Technology Solutions Page.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



About PAX Technology:



PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more, visit



