Tesla Suspends Receiving Orders For Most Affordable Cybertruck, Announces Availability Of Premium Versions
8/17/2024 1:07:26 AM
If you were hoping to snag Tesla's cybertruck priced at $61,000 with a 250-mile range, you are too late. The company has announced that it is suspending orders for this model to concentrate more on the premium version,
priced at $100,000 . The leading electric vehicle (EV) company has already rolled out the red carpet for the expensive cybertrucks, which are ready to be delivered as soon as this month.
So why the switch? In 2019, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) 's CEO, Elon Musk, introduced the concept of the cybertruck with a $39,900 starting pric and a 500-mile range. It was meant to be a game-changer, and many people were all over it. However, the vehicle experienced several delays before being released for...
