D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Expands Product Roadmap To Bring Power Of Quantum To Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Expanded product roadmap to enhance D-Wave's Leap(TM) quantum cloud service and bring new Quantum AI solutions to

Initiative targets three key development areas: quantum distributions for generative AI, Restricted Boltzmann Machine (“RBM”) architectures, and GPU integration CEO Dr. Alan Baratz emphasizes the potential of annealing quantum computing to transform AI/ML by offering more efficient model training, reduced consumption, and faster time-to-solution

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the first commercial provider of quantum computers, has announced a significant expansion of its Leap quantum cloud service, targeting advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”). The newly revealed roadmap outlines strategic initiatives aimed at integrating quantum computing with AI/ML technologies to offer more efficient and powerful computational capabilities ( ).

The product roadmap is designed to support customers in addressing various AI/ML workloads, from pre-training optimization to more accurate model training and new AI business use cases that integrate artificial intelligence and business optimization. The roadmap focuses on three pivotal...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at

fm /QBTS

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the company's other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN