Hillcrest energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , a clean-technology company developing high-value, high-performance, power-conversion technologies for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems, will be
participating at this month's Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event; the one-day event is scheduled for Aug. 20, 2024. Hillcrest's presentation is set to begin online at 1 p.m. ET. The summit, which features 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst or strong performance in the current market, allows participating companies to“take a deep dive with the best investors in microcap.” Executives from Hillcrest will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
About Hillcrest Energy Technologies
Ltd.
Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power-conversion technologies and digital-control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit .
