Investornewsbreaks Starco Brands Inc. (STCB) Board Approves Insider Trading Policy, Shares Plans To Buy Back Stock

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Starco Brands(OTCQB: STCB) , a developer and acquirer of behavior-changing technologies and brands that spark excitement in the everyday, has announced approval by its board of the company's Insider Trading Policy and plans for insiders to buy-back stock. The announcement noted that all five of the company's portfolio brands have seen year-to-date growth, with two of the divisions expected to double year over year through 2024.

“As our public company continues to grow and gain in popularity, the employees and senior executives are eager to own more of our stock,” said Starco Brands chair and CEO Ross Sklar in the press release.“We are proud to announce the approval of our Insider Trading Policy and plan to buy our stock along this amazing journey. . . . I am a buyer of our stock and have begun purchasing when allowed during nonblack out periods, as outlined in our Insider Trading Policy.”

About Starco Brands,

Inc.

Starco Brands invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Its disruptive brands include Whipshots(R), the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream cofounded by global artist Cardi B; Art of Sport, the body-care brand designed for athletes and cofounded by

Kobe Bryant; Winona(R) Pure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete nondairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies white spaces across consumer-product categories and draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. For more information about the company, please visit .

