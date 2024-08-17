Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results Showing 'Dramatic Increase' In Revenues

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, today reported its results for its Q2 ended June 30, 2024, and provided corporate highlights. The company reported a 40% increase in sales in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024 and a 17.7% decrease in operating expenses in Q2 2024 versus Q1 2024. According to the announcement, this decrease shows significant progress in the company's financial health. Additional highlights included the recent clinical trial confirming a dramatic reduction of Blood Alcohol Content (“BAC”), a revolutionary formula in new, convenient 4-ounce bottles to be launched in Q3, and the powdered version of its alcohol-reducing nutraceutical to be released in Q4.

“We are very excited about our financial performance and our achievements for the second quarter of 2024. A dramatic increase in our revenues with a dramatic decrease in our operating expenses only showcases Safety Shot's determination to bring value to shareholders,” said CEO Jarrett Boon.“We have exciting things expected in the next couple of quarters and believe they will serve as catalysts to further strengthen the company's financial results going forward.”

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

IBN