Tinygemsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Schedules Q2 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that it will host a call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results as well as provide a state-of-the-business update. The call is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 22, 2024. The call will be hosted by key company executives, including chair and CEO Robert Nistico, CFO Julius Ivancsits, and president and CFO Bill Meissner. During the call, management will discuss Q2 2024 earnings, distribution and brand strategy, and capital structure and financing. In addition, they will provide an update on M&A activity as well as a financial outlook for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. Those interested can access the call by dialing 888-506-0062 (toll free in the United States) or 973-528-0011 (international) and using the participant access code 648719. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll free in the U.S.) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and using the replay pin number 51153 or visiting the company's website.

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, please visit .

