Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Is 'One To Watch'
Date
8/17/2024 1:07:26 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Operator of flagship Waterberg PGM Project located in South Africa, which is home to 70% of platinum and 35% of palladium global mine production in 2023
Over $89M invested to date in exploration and feasibility engineering since initial discovery in 2011
The Waterberg Project has proven and estimated reserves of 19.5 million ounces of PGMs and Gold with a projected production life of 45 years
Partnered with major integrated PGM producer Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. and Japanese consortium HJ Platinum, which includes trading house Hanwa Co. and the government-backed Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security
A 2019 Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) confirmed Waterberg as one of the largest and lowest cost undeveloped PGM projects globally
In December 2023, entered an agreement with Ajlan & Bros Mining and Metals to study establishment of a PGM smelter and base metals refinery in Saudi Arabia
PGM market dynamics are favorable based on growing demand from gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid (“PHEV”) technology adoption and expected supply cutbacks from major producers in Southern Africa, North America and Russia
An update to the 2019 Waterberg Definitive Feasibility Study is expected in 2024
Founded Lion Battery Technologies Inc. in partnership with Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS: JSE) to research and commercialize the use of PGMs in lithium-sulfur battery chemistry
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM)
is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground platinum group metals (“PGM”) deposit discovered by Platinum Group in 2011 and located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The Waterberg Project is planned as a fully mechanized platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold mine, including by-product copper and nickel production, and is projected to be one of the largest and lowest cost PGM mines globally.
The project is a joint venture between Platinum Group; integrated PGM producer Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: IMPUY) ; Japanese consortium HJ Platinum, which includes trading house Hanwa Co. and the government-backed Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (“JOGMEC”); and...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN17082024000224011066ID1108568959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.