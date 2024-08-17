Social Media Strategies Summit For Higher Education Professionals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Connect with the leaders and social marketing heads from leading colleges and universities at the

Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education 2024. Attractive early bird offers are available. The tickets include access to the

Higher Ed Summit

on October 21–22, 2024, and the

Corporate Brand Summit

on October 24–25. The workshops are optional and require separate registration.

The sessions explore the best social media marketing practices for colleges and universities. Higher education social media marketing experts nationwide will join the event to share insights on the best social media marketing strategies. Executives and professionals in recruitment, admissions, and...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit





About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN