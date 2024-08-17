Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Eyeing Opportunity From First-Ever Work With Tirzepatide Molecule

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently hired a Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) for its third human pilot study.“This marks a milestone for the company, notably since it announced its focus solely on glucagon-like peptide 1 ('GLP-1') studies for the 2024 calendar year... This randomized, crossover investigation will evaluate a dual-action GLP-1 + glucose-dependent insulintropic peptide ('GIP'), specifically measuring absorption, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and blood sugar levels. It will compare injected tirzepatide (Zepbound(R) by Eli Lilly) to a compound formulated, DehydraTECH-processed tirzepatide derived from Zepbound(R). The objective would be to evaluate whether DehydraTECH-processed tirzepatide, when taken orally, offers any absorption into the human bloodstream and, if so, how much,” a recent article reads.“Lexaria's latest study in an oral capsule hopes to evidence improved tolerability while also producing measurable quantities of drug in blood. This will be Lexaria's first-ever work with the tirzepatide molecule and, as such, any noteworthy delivery of tirzepatide through oral delivery could be a significant finding,” said Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

