Biomednewsbreaks - Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'S (NASDAQ: INM) INM-089 Showing Great Promise In Treating AMD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a clinical stage company developing a pipeline of drug candidates to treat several diseases with a high unmet medical need, is at the forefront of developing innovative for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”), with its flagship product INM-089 showing great promise.“AMD is a prevalent eye condition that primarily affects older adults, leading to vision loss in the central part of the retina, known as the macula... AMD is the leading cause of vision loss among people aged 50 and older. It comes in two forms: dry AMD, which is more common and less severe, and wet AMD, which is rarer but more severe,” a recent article reads.“Results from several in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrated several pharmacological effects in the potential treatment of dry AMD. These include: providing neuroprotection of photoreceptors and improving photoreceptor function; preserving retinal function in the back of the eye; improving integrity of the retinal pigment epithelium ('RPE'); and improving the thickness of 'outer nuclear layer' ('ONL') of the retina where photoreceptors are located.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, InMed has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. It is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit .

