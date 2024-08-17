عربي


420 With CNW - New Scientific Review Says Medical Cannabis Shows Promise In Treating Tourette Syndrome


8/17/2024 1:07:25 AM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Arecent scientific review
has delved into the possible therapeutic benefits of marijuana-based medicine for treating Tourette syndrome (TS), revealing that medical cannabis might significantly help reduce the intensity of premonitory urges and tics associated with the condition.

The review's authors examined nine studies with 401 TS patients. The findings suggest that while more research is necessary - particularly studies involving larger...

Investor Brand Network

