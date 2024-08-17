GCC Welcomes Decision Of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council To Open 'Adri' Border Crossing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the decision of the Transitional Council in the Republic of Sudan to open the "Adri" border crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

This important step will greatly contribute to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the war, preventing famine, and improving the humanitarian situation in the Darfur region of western Sudan and the surrounding areas, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement on Friday.



UN says food trucks ready to roll from Chad into Sudan

Arab League affirms position on efforts to achieve peace in Sudan Sudan ceasefire talks start despite army no-show

Read Also

He reiterated the firm position of the Cooperation Council towards the Sudanese crisis, stressing the importance of preserving the sovereignty, security and stability of Sudan and the unity of its territories, as well as supporting Sudan in facing the developments of the current crisis.

He underscored the need for de-escalation, prioritising dialogue and unity, and returning to a political process that leads to a civilian government.

He also stressed the importance of relieving the suffering of the Sudanese people, protecting the cohesion of national institutions, and preventing the exacerbation of the conflict and confrontations between the different Sudanese factions.