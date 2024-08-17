Gaza Health Ministry Confirms First Case Of Polio

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Ramallah, West Bank: Palestinian officials on Friday recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, the first case in years in the coastal enclave that has been engulfed in the Israel-Hamas war since October 7.

After discovering the child's symptoms, tests were conducted in Jordan's capital of Amman and the case was confirmed to be polio, said the ministry.

The potentially fatal, paralyzing mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

The World Health Organization did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the case. However, U.N. health and children's agencies have called for seven-day pauses in the fighting, starting at the end of August, to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children against polio.

They said the polio virus had been discovered in wastewater in two major cities last month in Gaza, which has been polio free for the last 25 years, according to the United Nations.

In July, the World Health Organization said a variant of type 2 was discovered in wastewater samples from southern Khan Younis and central Deir al-Balah, and linked to a variant of the polio virus last detected in Egypt in 2023.

While WHO did not confirm polio, it said on Friday that three children in Gaza were found with acute flaccid paralysis - the onset of weakness or paralysis with reduced muscle tone, a common symptom of polio.

The children's stool samples have been sent for testing to the Jordan National polio Laboratory, it said.