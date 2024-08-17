QU's Student Employment Programme: Enhancing Skills, Career Prospects Through Campus Roles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Rawan Khalfan Al Nadabi | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar University offers students employment programme designed to enhance their skills and improve their career prospects during their academic years.

The programme aims to enrich the educational experience and provide essential services to the University community.

To qualify for the programme, a student must be enrolled at Qatar University, have completed at least 24 credit hours with a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and have successfully attended the career excellence workshop.

Abdullah Al Kibisi, a law student at Qatar University, sharing his experience with The Peninsula said:“This is my first role within the University's employment programme. I am currently working as a dramatist at the Department of Culture and Arts, where I write plays for the department and the Student Theatre Group, of which I am a member.”

Al Kibisi noted that this role has refined his play-writing skills and complemented his major field of drafting legal documents. He added,“This opportunity has enhanced my Arabic writing skills and allowed me to gain recognition for my work. It has also connected me with an international community of skilled writers and helped me engage more deeply with the University community.”

After completing the workshop, students are encouraged to apply for available positions based on their interests and career goals. Job opportunities fall into three main categories: academic, administrative, and technical, depending on the departments and current vacancies.

Al Kibisi highlighted that high-achieving students might qualify for academic roles, such as peer tutoring for their fellow students.

Sara Amro, a media student at Qatar University, shared her experience as a peer teacher:“Having completed my first semester in this role, I can say that excelling academically is essential to becoming a peer teacher.”

Reflecting on her experience, Amro said,“It has been incredibly rewarding and has significantly enhanced my skills and attributes. I learned to manage my time effectively to balance peer teaching with my studies and other activities. My social skills improved as I interacted with students of various personalities, which made me more patient, adaptable, and capable of resolving problems efficiently. My sense of responsibility and dedication to my work has also increased.”

Students are required to work a maximum of 20 hours per week to ensure their academic performance is not affected.

Through this programme, Qatar University not only boosts the student employment experience but also develops their essential skills such as communication, problem-solving, time management, and teamwork.

The financial aspect of the program serves as additional motivation, providing students with a tangible reward for their efforts and enhancing their learning experience.