Cybersecurity Summer Bootcamp Concludes

Doha: The National Security Agency organised yesterday the closing ceremony for the activities of the Cybersecurity Summer Bootcamp 2024 in the presence of President of the National Cyber Security Agency

H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, a number of partners and experts in the field of cyber security and the participants of the camp.

During the ceremony, H.E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, President of the National Cyber Security Agency honoured the agency's partners in the camp, the expert speakers, the winners of the Consulting Corner competition, the winners of the best Hacker competition, and the teams that won the best projects.

On this occasion, Dalal Al Aqeedi, Director of the National Cyber Security Excellence Department, said that the closing ceremony yesterday highlighted the agency's efforts in supporting and enhancing the capabilities of young men and women participating in the Cybersecurity Summer Bootcamp 2024, and that the agency worked throughout the camp to improve the skills of participants and gave them a great amount of experience to safely deal with the cyberspace with confidence and effectiveness.

She added,“The first version of the camp was a great success given its outputs, which are the projects presented today and created by the participating students in the camp, in addition to the activities and events in which the students participated in, that aimed at creating an educational and entertainment atmosphere.”

The camp, which included around 200 students, aims to increase young people's awareness of the concepts of cybersecurity and digital safety, and improve their ability to deal safely and effectively with the Internet and modern technology as well as enhancing their cyber and social responsibility.

During the camp, the NCSA provided theoretical awareness training content and various practical training activities in Arabic and English.

The camp also included various activities such as theoretical lectures, intensive practical exercises, visual presentations, interactive games, group and individual information competitions, in addition to the cybersecurity consulting corner, cybersecurity penetration testing, an open entertainment day and graduation projects, and field visits.