US, Egypt, Qatar Joint Statement On Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Doha, Qatar: Over the last 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from the have engaged in intensive talks as mediators aiming to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees.

These talks were serious and constructive and were conducted in a positive atmosphere.

Earlier today in Doha, the United States with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by on May 31, 2024 and Security Council No. 2735.

This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal.

Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreements extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees.

Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today.

As the leaders of the three countries stated last week, "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions.

