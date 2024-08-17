Hazy Weather With Some Clouds Expected Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Saturday will hazy with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot becomes variable later.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot becomes variable later.

Visibility will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini

---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------

Messaid 17:15 **:** 08:25 ** : ** 30

Wakrah: 16:36 ** : ** 08:07 ** : ** 34

Doha: 15:33 ** : ** 06:20 23:35 34

Al Khor: **:** 03:17 **:** 08:47 32

Ruwais 08:02 20:16 08:47 22:21 30

Dukhan: 08:02 20:16 01:57 13:51 33



Sunrise: 05:08 LT

Sunset: 18:06 LT