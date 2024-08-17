Amir, US President Discuss Joint Mediation Efforts To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed during a phone call today with the President of the friendly United States of America, Joe Biden, the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.

During the call, they also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries, ways to develop them, in addition to regional and international developments of mutual interest.

