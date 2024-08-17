ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

Acquisitions of SWS and Entec in Czech Republic and Slovakia completed: ALSO now provides access to its full offering in the region

16.08.2024 / 06:58 CET/CEST

Emmen, Switzerland, 16 August 2024 PRESS RELEASE Acquisitions of SWS and Entec in Czech Republic and Slovakia completed:

ALSO now provides access to its full offering in the region



Following approval by the authorities, the acquisitions of SWS a.s., an IT ecosystem provider in the Czech Republic, SWS International, an IT ecosystem provider in Slovakia and Entec, a value-add distributor in the Czech Republic, have been finalised.

SWS and Entec add about 3,800 resellers, important vendors like Dell, HP Inc, Lenovo, Huawei and crucial solutions and services capabilities in infrastructure, data centres and networks to ALSO's business in the Czech and Slovak republic. With this offering, the group now can address about 3 billion euros of the regional ICT market, which is one of the largest and most dynamic in Eastern Europe. Wolfgang Krainz, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN):“These acquisitions position us as a leader in this very attractive region. By combining the extensive SMB customer base of SWS, the solutions know-how of Entec, and the platforms of ALSO Group, we are now able to offer both resellers and vendors full access to our comprehensive ecosystem.”

Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

E-mail: ...



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 European countries and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 135,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in“special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

For further information, please visit: Additional features:



File: SWS Closing (English)



End of Media Release

