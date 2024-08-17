Annual Press Conference – Preliminary Results Fiscal Year 2023/2024
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2023/2024 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at as well as at our IR website .
Dortmund, August 16th, 2024
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Language:
English
Company:
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|
44137 Dortmund
|
Germany
Phone:
0231/ 90 20 - 2746
| Fax:
| 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
| //
ISIN:
DE0005493092
| WKN:
| 549309
Indices:
SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1969227
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
