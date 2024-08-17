annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2023/2024

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

annual press – preliminary results fiscal year 2023/2024

16.08.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the year 2023/2024 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at as well as at our IR website .



Dortmund, August 16th, 2024



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

16.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: ... Internet: // ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1969227