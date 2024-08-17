EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Conference

PlusPlus Capital reports on H1 and outlines Recent Developments in its Reorganization Process – Invitation to investors call on 21 August 2024

16.08.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PlusPlus Capital reports on H1 and outlines Recent Developments in its Reorganization Process

Invitation to investors call on 21

August 2024



Tallinn, Estonia, 16

August 2024. PlusPlus Capital (“PPC”), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has published a report for H1 and outlines the recent developments in its reorganization process.

The H1 report is available on the Company's website at:

PlusPlus Capital cordially invites investors and analysts to an investor call with the Management on 21

August 2024, 13.00

CEST .

The Management Board will comment on H1 and outline the recent developments in its reorganization by means of a webcast presentation. The update call will be held in English and will be recorded.



Please register in time to participate in the update call at:

PlusPlus Capital – Investors Call .



Contact:

PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: ...

Phone: +372

56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital:

PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.

Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.

PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.

pluspluscapital

