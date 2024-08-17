CXM Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Sprinklr, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Sprinklr, (NASDAQ: CXM ) between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024. who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by October 15, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Sprinklr, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXM ) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Sprinklr's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Sprinklr had significantly shifted its focus away from proven growth areas to focus aggressively on scaling a new business venture with Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS"), resulting in artificially inflated short-term growth. Defendants misled investors by continually providing projections which failed to account for the difficulties in the implementation of scaling their new product and/or otherwise failed to adequately disclose the fact that the Company at the current time did not have adequate forecasting processes. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Sprinklr, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to .

